Turkey’s Erdogan says he tested positive for COVID-19

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted Saturday that he and his wife, Emine, both had mild symptoms and that they were infected with the omicron variant, which is highly transmissible. He said they would both be working at home and added “we look forward to your prayers.” The 67-year-old Erdogan sent the message after appearing via video link at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having canceled his appearance in person. Turkey has seen record levels of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 111,157 new daily infections reported by the Health Ministry on Friday.