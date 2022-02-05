UN experts: North Korea seeks to produce material for nukes

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs including its capability to produce nuclear fissile materials in violation of U.N Security Council resolutions. The panel of experts said in the executive summary of the report obtained Saturday night by AP that there was “a marked acceleration” of Pyongyang’s testing and demonstration of new short-range and possibly medium-range missiles through January, “incorporating both ballistic and guidance technologies and using both solid and liquid propellants.” The panel also said: “New technologies tested included a possible hypersonic guiding warhead and a maneuverable re-entry vehicle.”