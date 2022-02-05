UN Staff Union: 24 peacekeepers, 1 civilian killed in 2021

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Staff Union says 24 U.N. peacekeepers and one civilian working for the United Nations were killed in deliberate attacks during 2021. Two of the peacekeepers killed were women, and for the eighth year in a row Mali was the world’s most dangerous with 19 peacekeepers killed, the union’s security committee said. Central African Republic was second on the list with four peacekeeper deaths. U.N. Staff Union President Aitor Arauz said in a statement Friday: “Once again, United Nations staff members, especially ‘blue helmets’, serving in the world’s most dangerous places paid the highest price..”