Asian shares fall as markets watch omicron, central banks

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower although the Shanghai benchmark has jumped after reopening from the Lunar New Year holidays. Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong declined. U.S. futures declined while oil prices were mixed. The retreat came despite an unexpectedly positive U.S. jobs report on Friday. Central banks in India, Indonesia and Thailand are set to decide on monetary policy this week. This week also brings earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies, including Japanese automakers. They may provide updates on shortages of computer chips and other disruptions and pressures related to the pandemic.