By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the giant slalom at the Beijing Games and has been disqualified from the event. Coming around a left-turn gate, she lost her ski’s edge and fell on her side. The 26-year-old American was trying to become the first Alpine ski racer from the country to win three Olympic golds.