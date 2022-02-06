Ex-president takes lead in Costa Rica vote; runoff likely

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former Costa Rican president took an early lead in national election in what had been a wide-open field of 25 candidates. José María Figueres, who was the country’s president from 1994 to 1998, had 27.7% of the vote in preliminary results released by the Supreme Elections Tribunal Sunday night with 48% of the votes counted. Figueres is the candidate for the National Liberation Party. If no candidate captures at least 40% of the vote, a runoff vote will be held April 3 between the top two candidates. Figueres was trailed by three candidates each with 13% to 16% of the vote.