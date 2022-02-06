GLIMPSES: The vibe’s industrial chic at Olympics Big Air run

ADAM SCHRECK

Associated Press

Associated Press photographer Jae C. Hong captured Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell in mid-air, framed against a wintry sky and a pair of smokestacks. From this perspective Gaskell appears to be higher than a dense cluster of high-rise buildings in the distance. Not in the shot: hulking cooling towers nearby that look like the set of a post-apocalyptic film. A pristine Alpine piste this is not. The extreme Winter Olympics sport known as Big Air is unfolding against the backdrop of a former steel mill on the western edge of Beijing’s urban sprawl.