Iran shuts down news website over image of decapitated woman

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has shut down a news website after it published an image of a man holding what was said to be the head of his wife in his hand. The state-run IRAN newspaper on Monday says a media supervisory board the previous day decided to close Rokna website because of its continuing to “publish images and issues that violate public decency.” Authorities have arrested the man. The photograph has had tens of thousands of views on social media. The case is under investigation. Rokna was started in 2016 and has more than 20,000 subscribers on Telegram. Iran has closed media outlets on several occasions over the past decades.