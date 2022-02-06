Israeli, Palestinian figures propose 2-state confederation

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Palestinian public figures have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation. They hope this will offer a way forward after a decade-long stalemate in peace efforts. It’s unclear if the plan has any support among leaders, but it could help shape the debate over the conflict and will be presented to senior U.S. and U.N. officials this week. The plan calls for a state of Palestine in most of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel and Palestine would have separate governments but coordinate at a very high level on security and other issues.