Kremlin is top destination for spooked European leaders

By SYLVIE CORBET, LORI HINNANT and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Kremlin has become a top destination for European leaders spooked at the prospect of war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Moscow on Wednesday. The Hungarian prime minister was there last week, and the German chancellor will do the same in a week. All are hoping to get through to President Vladimir Putin, the man who single-handedly shapes Russia’s course amid its military buildup near Ukraine and whose designs are a mystery even for his own narrow inner circle. The officials are hoping to see whether he can be persuaded that he’s already achieved all that’s possible — that any other moves will only backfire.