Overmars quits Ajax over messages to female colleagues

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Marc Overmars abruptly quit as director of football at Dutch champion Ajax after admitting to what the club said was sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues. Overmars was a renowned winger in his playing days for Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona and the Netherlands. Overmars says he didn’t realize he “was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days.” The 48-year-old Overmars started as director of football at Ajax a decade ago. Ajax supervisory board chair Leen Meijaard says “it is devastating for the women who have had to deal with the behavior.”