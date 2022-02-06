Pope decries genital mutilation, sex trafficking of women

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is decrying the genital mutilation of millions of girls and the trafficking of women for sex, including openly on city streets. In remarks Sunday to the public in St. Peter’s Square, the pope noted that the day was dedicated worldwide to ending the ritual mutilation, a practice which can put health at risk. He told the crowd that some 3 million girls each year undergo the mutilation. Francis also described trafficking of women as a “deep wound” inflicted on them for the sake of making money by traffickers.