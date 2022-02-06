Pope praises how Morocco’s people tried to save boy in well

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has described as “beautiful” how people rallied around efforts to try to save a boy trapped in a well for days in a village in Morocco. Francis expressed thanks to the Moroccan people as he greeted the public Sunday in St. Peter’s Square. Francis praised people for “putting their all” into trying to rescue the 5-year-old child. Unfortunately, the pope noted, it wasn’t possible to save the boy’s life. Morocco’s royal palace said on Saturday night shortly after the boy, Rayan, was pulled out of the well that he had died.