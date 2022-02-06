Spanish ombudsman set to probe church sex abuse

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister wants to task the nation’s ombudsman with the country’s first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic clergy. The decision by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was reported on Sunday by Spanish newspaper El País and confirmed by the government to the Associated Press. The proposal of ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo to head the investigation comes days after Spanish lawmakers took the first step toward opening a parliamentary inquiry on the issue of sexual abuse in the Church. El País says that Gabilondo would be charged with compiling a report based on the findings of an independent investigative committee.