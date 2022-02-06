Tunisian leader seeks to dissolve nation’s top judiciary

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has announced a plan to dissolve the country’s main judiciary body due to suspicions of corruption and the mishandling of sensitive cases. The decision by President Kais Saied to seek to disband the Superior Council of the Judiciary comes as Tunisians on Sunday marked the ninth anniversary of the 2013 assassination of a prominent left-wing leader and an outspoken critic of the then-ruling Islamist movement. Supporters of two assassinated politicians have blamed the Islamist party Ennahda for the killings. The party has denied involvement. The judicial council’s president said the body remains intact because the president has no constitutional power to dissolve it.