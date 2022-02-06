UNICEF team visits children in Syria prison after IS attack

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says officials from the group have visited a prison in northeast Syria that witnessed 10 days of fighting between U.S.-backed fighters and Islamic State group militants. UNICEF’s Syria representative says the team visited some children at the prison in the city of Hassakeh on Saturday. He said they have lived in dire conditions at the detention center for years and in January they “witnessed and survived heightened violence” in and around the prison. Over 3,000 inmates, of which some 600 are children, are held at the Hassakeh prison, known as Gweiran or al-Sinaa. The fighting left hundreds dead, including many IS fighters.