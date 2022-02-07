18 rescued after being stranded on ice floe in Lake Erie

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Coast Guard authorities say 18 people were rescued from an ice floe that broke away in Lake Erie over the weekend. Officials said a helicopter from Air Station Detroit noticed a group of people on the floe near Ohio’s Catawba Island at about 1 p.m. Sunday with several all-terrain vehicles seeking a route back to land. The helicopter lifted seven people from the floe. An airboat dispatched from the nearby Marblehead station rescued four others. Officials said the other seven people were picked up and taken to shore by a good Samaritan who also had an airboat at the scene.