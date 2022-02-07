2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Records show a man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty. That would leave four people to face trial in March and give prosecutors a second insider who could be a key witness. Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap the Democratic governor before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. Franks signed a document filed Monday agreeing to plead guilty as charged. Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions.