Acadia National Park wants to rebuild Jordan Pond House

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Acadia National Park wants to tear down the famous Jordan Pond House restaurant and replace it for as much as $20 million. The Bangor Daily News reported Monday that the current restaurant and gift shop have design flaws that require costly repairs. The Jordan Pond House is at a scenic spot where tea and popovers have been served since the late 1800s. Jordan Pond and a pair of mountains called The Bubbles serve as the backdrop. Replacing the structure would require a formal proposal from the National Park Service and funding from Congress. That could take several years.