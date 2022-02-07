Avalanche in mountainous east Afghanistan kills at least 12

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an avalanche in a remote corner of northeast Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan has killed at least 12 people. The official in northeastern Kunar province said another nine people were hurt. One person was missing after the late Sunday avalanche near the border. The landslide followed a day of heavy snowfall in the mountainous region. Afghans from nearby villages rushed to help, followed by officials who sent rescue teams to the remote area early Monday.