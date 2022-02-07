Biden task force releasing report to strengthen labor unions

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

A Biden administration task force is issuing a set of recommendations that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize. The report includes 70 recommendations. It argues that a decades-long drop in union membership has coincided with a rising share of income going to the top 10% of earners. The report’s goal is to increase unionization in part through the heft of the federal government as an employer. The Labor Department reported last month that only 10.3% of workers belonged to a union in 2021, down from 20.1% in 1983.