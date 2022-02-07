Cambodian leader admits error over Myanmar prisoner release

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has acknowledged that he erred when he announced that Myanmar’s military government had released an Australian economist detained for the past year. Hun Sen had said in a speech that Sean Turnell was released from detention on Sunday. He explained that he had sought the release from Myanmar’s leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. Hun Sen later asked to be forgiven for making a mistake, saying he had been given the wrong information. Turnell is on trial on charges of breaching the Official Secrets Acts, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.