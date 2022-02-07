Cambodian police say sorcery suspicions set off killings

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia say they have arrested six men who admitted killing five members of a family they believed were using sorcery to kill other people in their village. A report on the website of the national police says the five victims in the Feb. 1 killings included two 15-year-old boys and a 5-year-old boy. The victims and several of the alleged killers, who are facing charges of premeditated murder, are members of the Pnong hilltribe ethnic minority. The police report says the suspects confessed to the killings and said they acted because they believed the victims’ family had used black magic against their relatives.