Closed steel mill sends Olympic skiers – not smoke – skyward

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Shougang Group steel mill that once billowed smoke into smoggy Beijing is sending something else skyward this week — Olympic skiers. The sprawling industrial park was shuttered in conjunction with Beijing’s efforts to clean up its image and its air around the 2008 Games. It has since been converted to a sports and culture center. One of its centerpieces is the Olympic big air jump — the first permanent, city-based venue the sport has ever had. Freestyle skiers will compete there for medals Tuesday and Wednesday. Snowboarders will come by next week.