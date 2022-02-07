Dubai to charge for plastic bags, aims to outlaw in 2 years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The city-state of Dubai says it will begin charging a fee on plastic bags used in the sheikhdom, with an aim of outlawing them entirely in two years over environmental concerns. The government-run Dubai Media Office in a statement released on Monday said a 25-fil charge would start July 1. That’s about 6 cents. The government said the ban was necessary as both camels and turtles have died from the plastic. Some grocery stores in the skyscraper-studded city have already been encouraging the public to bring reusable bags when shopping.