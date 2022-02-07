For food lovers, Valentine’s Day is a time for indulgences

By KATIE WORKMAN

Associated Press

Pandemic Valentine’s Day No. 2 is coming up fast. Some folks will be heading to restaurants for romantic, socially distanced dinners. But many of us will be hunkering down at home, celebrating our partnerships or friends or roommates as best we can. One way to make the day feel special is to eat favorite foods but take them up a notch. Cook something you ordinarily wouldn’t make at home. Try an unusual meal kit. Or splurge on a higher-end ingredient than usual. Take butter, for instance. There are fancy, flavored butters. And don’t forget chocolate, which comes in all kinds of indulgent varieties.