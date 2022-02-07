Germany eyes easing COVID rules; pharmacies to offer shots

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions after the peak in new cases has passed, likely by the end of February. Unlike some of its European neighbors, Germany still has many pandemic restrictions in place that exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, public venues and some stores. A government spokeswoman said Monday the measures would be discussed at a meeting of federal and state officials on Feb. 16. But she said they would only take effect when authorities can be sure that Germany’s health system won’t be overwhelmed. She said “that could be by mid-to-end February.” Germany has seen a sharp spike in new cases in recent weeks due to the omicron variant.