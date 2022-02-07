Governor ending New Jersey’s school mask mandate

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will end a statewide mask mandate that was instituted to protect against COVID-19 in schools and child care centers. His office confirmed the news Monday. It was first reported by The New York Times. The end of the mandate goes into effect March 7 and comes as New Jersey’s caseload drops after a spike around the holidays fueled by the omicron variant. The governor is expected to announce the development at a news conference Monday when he should answer questions. For example, it’s not clear whether individual school districts could continue to require a mandate.