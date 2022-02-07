IS women in Syria camp clash with police, 1 child killed

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — An opposition war monitor says women held in a camp housing families of Islamic State group militants in northeast Syria tried to kidnap their Kurdish guards. That led to a shooting that left one child dead and several other people wounded. A Kurdish official confirmed the incident but had no word on casualties. Some 50,000 Syrians and Iraqis are in the al-Hol camp. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. Monday’s incident happened in the separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex. Another 2,000 women from 57 other countries are located there and they are housed with about 8,000 children. The women in the annex are considered the most die-hard IS supporters.