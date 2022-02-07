Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is expressing frustration with a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot.” The first lady says real people often are caught in the middle. She spoke Monday in Washington about a now-stalled proposal for tuition-free community college. It’s something she’s advocated for for a long time as a community college professor. But President Joe Biden dropped the proposal during negotiations with the Senate over his biggest domestic policy bill. Jill Biden told advocates for community colleges that “governing isn’t a game.” She says President Biden will keep pushing for the plan.