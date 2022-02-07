Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats

By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

Numerous historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. temporarily locked down their campuses last week in response to at least 17 threats of bombs and gun violence. University and community leaders say it is not at all surprising to see threats aimed at spaces where Black people frequent, but they insisted they won’t be intimidated. Threats against Black institutions are deeply rooted in U.S. history and leaders say the history of violence against people of color should be passed on to new generations so the lessons of the past can be applied to the present. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are investigating the threats as hate crimes.