Libya’s parliament to appoint new PM, increasing tensions

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s parliament says it will name a new prime minister this week to lead the country’s transitional government. The move will likely lead to parallel administrations in the already chaotic nation. Two candidates have submitted their bids to replace Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Parliament’s speaker says a vote to name one of them as prime minister will take place Thursday. Dbeibah has repeatedly said he and his government would remain in power until “real elections” take place. He has accused the speaker of fueling the country’s divisions.