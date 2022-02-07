Nicaragua protests alleged Salvadoran maritime incursion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua says it has lodged a diplomatic protest over an alleged incursion by naval boats from El Salvador in its waters in the Pacific. The Nicaraguan government news site El 19 Digital said Monday that Nicaragua protested what it called a violation of its sovereignty. The alleged incursion occurred in the Gulf of Fonseca, which is shared by Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador. There was no immediate response from the Salvadoran government. According to Nicaragua, on Feb. 4 two Salvador military vessels sailed within 50 and 26 nautical miles of Nicaragua’s Cosigüina Point, which sticks out into the Gulf.