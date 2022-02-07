Polish finance minister resigns as new tax system stumbles

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s main ruling party says the country’s finance minister has resigned over “shortcomings” of the new tax system that has led to lower net pay for many professionals. The spokeswoman for the ruling Law and Justice party said Monday that Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski was taking responsibility for the much-criticized tax system and that his resignation was accepted by the party leaders. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be acting finace minister until a replacement is found. The new tax system took effect on Jan. 1, seeking to raise net earnings for those with low or modest incomes. However, the complex rules resulted in many professionals getting less money. The government has been scrambling to patch up the system.