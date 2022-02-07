Temple professor asks court to reinstate lawsuit against FBI

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Temple University physicist who was charged with sharing scientific technology with China only for the case to collapse before trial and be dismissed by the Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate his lawsuit against the FBI agent who investigated him. Lawyers for Xiaoxing Xi and his wife say in a brief filed Monday with a Philadelphia-based appeals court that a judge erred last year when he dismissed their claims for damages. Xi sued after the Justice Department dropped its criminal prosecution. Justice Department lawyers representing the FBI agent have said he made “reasonable efforts” to understand the science involved in the case.