Tennessee’s Gov. Lee signs map splitting Nashville

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has approved a proposal to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats. It’s a move Democrats have warned will unfairly affect Black voters. The Republican on Sunday also signed off on legislation redrawing election boundaries for the state’s Senate and House seat. The governor’s office did not issue any public comment about why he signed the maps, but Lee had previously told reporters he saw “no reason” why he wouldn’t. Currently, Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and just two Democrats, whose districts center on Nashville and Memphis.