UK rebukes China for supporting Argentina’s Falklands claim
BEIJING (AP) — Britain has firmly rejected a statement from China that affirmed Beijing’s support for Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands, as relations between London and Asia’s leading power remain strained. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet that the United Kingdom “completely” rejected “any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands.” Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement on Sunday that said China “reaffirms its support for Argentina’s demand for the full exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands,” using the Argentine name for the territory.
Comments