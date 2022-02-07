US, EU raise alarm over alleged torture by Ugandan forces

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The European Union and the United States are raising alarm over torture allegedly perpetrated by Uganda’s security forces, with a prominent writer and government critic saying he is a recent victim. The EU Delegation to Uganda in a statement Monday expressed concern over “a situation that for more than a year has seen a significant increase of reports of torture, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, harassment as well as attacks against human rights defenders, members of the opposition and environmental rights activists.” That statement followed a strong declaration Friday from the U.S. that cited “recurring credible accounts” of torture that “reflect poorly” on Uganda’s government.