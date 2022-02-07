US skateboarder, Belgian influencer killed in Iceland crash

By EGILL BJARNASON

Associated Press

AKUREYRI, Iceland (AP) — American skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four men killed when a sightseeing plane crashed into a lake in Iceland. Neuman, who was 22, was on the flight to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp along with company sponsorship manager Tim Alings and Belgian social media influencer Nicola Bellavia. Pilot Haraldur Diego was also killed when the plane came down in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake. Icelandic police say poor weather has prevented divers retrieving the bodies. Neuman was best known for creating one of the the most-watched skateboarding videos on YouTube, where his channel has almost 1.2 million subscribers.