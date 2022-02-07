Widespread flooding forces Puerto Rico to close schools

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dozens of schools in Puerto Rico have temporarily closed following torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and several landslides across the U.S. Caribbean territory over the weekend. The severe weather also knocked over several trees and forced authorities to close various main roads. The commissioner for the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration said Monday that up to six inches (15 centimeters ) of rain fell in less than six hours in some places. The northern town of Toa Alta received the most rainfall with nearly 16 inches (41 centimeters) over the weekend.