Arkansas Senate rejects push for Texas-styled abortion ban

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ majority-Republican Senate has rejected efforts to enact an abortion ban modeled after neighboring Texas’ restrictive law. The Senate on Tuesday rejected resolutions that would have allowed lawmakers to take up legislation banning abortion except to save the life of a mother in a medical emergency. Like Texas’ law, the ban would be enforced by private citizens filing lawsuits. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said lawmakers should wait as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could overturn or weaken the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.