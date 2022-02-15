Federal complaint filed against man over flight diversion

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a disruptive passenger who prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport. The document filed by an FBI agent on Feb. 10 says Michael Aaron Ganter knowingly interfered with the jobs of flight attendants and crew members by assaulting and intimidating them. Frontier Airlines flight 1335 left LaGuardia Airport the evening of Feb. 9 and was headed to Orlando International when it was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International. Several people restrained Ganter after he made concerning comments to other passengers and stood up in what was seen as an aggressive manner.