Stonehenge through the ages: Exhibit brings builders to life

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A new exhibition at the British Museum in London aims to shed new light on the ancient Stonehenge monument and on the people who built it. Curator Neil Wilkin says many people feel like they know Stonehenge, one of Britain’s most visited monuments, but less is known about the society that created it. “The World of Stonehenge” exhibition tells their story through more than 430 objects, from stone axes to gold jewelry and the oldest surviving map of the stars in the world. It shows people who were surprisingly sophisticated and well-traveled. Wilkin said the exhibit aims to underline the human side of the shift from the Neolithic era to the Bronze Age. The exhibition opens Thursday.