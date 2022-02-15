Ticket broker gets prison time in White Sox tickets scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago ticket broker convicted of taking part in a scheme to fraudulently sell tickets to White Sox games is headed to federal prison. Thirty-five-year-old Bruce Lee was sentenced Tuesday to 1 1/2 years behind bars by U.S. District Judge James Kennelly, who rejected his attorney’s suggestion that the scheme made the team money because it put concession-buying fans in the stands. A jury in October found Lee guilty of fraud. Two other men who worked for the White Sox and were involved in the scheme have pleaded guilty and cooperated with the investigation.