US could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

A federal report warns that America’s coasts will be hit hard by ever faster sea level rise between now and the year 2050. Tuesday’s report by seven federal agencies predicts about a foot on average of sea level rise in the next 30 years. That’s the same amount as in the past 100 years. The Gulf coast, especially Texas and Louisiana, will get hit hardest. The Atlantic coast will also see higher than average sea level rise. It will be less on the Pacific coast. Scientists warn that these higher seas from climate change will mean more coastal floods on sunny days when it isn’t storming.