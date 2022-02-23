Police to stop using rape victims’ DNA to investigate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say the San Francisco Police Department is no longer using DNA from sexual assault survivors and other victims to investigate unrelated crimes. Matt Dorsey, spokesman for San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, said Wednesday that the department’s crime lab stopped the practice shortly after receiving a complaint from the District Attorney’s Office and formally changed its operating procedure Friday. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said last week he became aware of the “opaque practice” after prosecutors found a report among hundreds of pages of evidence in the case against a woman recently charged with a felony property crime. The charges against the woman have since been dropped.