Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada blockades end

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended blockades and at the borders and occupation in Ottawa by truckers and others opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. Trudeau says the “threat continues” but the acute emergency that included entrenched occupations has ended. His government invoked the powers last week and lawmakers affirmed the powers late Monday. The emergencies act allows authorities to declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.