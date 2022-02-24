Cawthorn candidacy challenge ends, but another may be ahead

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A review of whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is disqualified to run for Congress based on the U.S. Constitution won’t happen because of redistricting changes finalized this week. The State Board of Elections on Thursday told lawyers for a dozen or so voters who asked that Cawthorn’s candidacy be scrutinized they no longer live in the 13th District that Cawthorn filed for in December. The 13th District has been moved. The voters say his involvement with a January 2021 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot disqualifies him. Cawthorn rejects that argument. It’s possible another challenge surface in whatever district he competes in.