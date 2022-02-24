Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:21 PM

Gergiev, Putin friend, out of Vienna Philharmonic US tour

KTVZ

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall says Valery Gergiev, a conductor who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not lead the Vienna Philharmonic in a five-concert U.S. tour that starts Friday night in response “due to recent world events.” The 68-year-old Russian conductor is music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, and received a Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation prize from Putin. Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will replace Gergiev for the Carnegie concerts. Milan’s mayor has requested Gergiev make a clear statement in favor of a peaceful resolution in the Ukraine or else he would not be permitted to return to complete his engagement conducting Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades” at La Scala.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content