Mental issue raised in boy’s body in freezer case in Vegas

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney says he wants a mental health evaluation for a Las Vegas man jailed in protective custody after being accused of keeping a widow and her daughter captive at his home, killing the woman’s 4-year-old son and putting the boy’s body in a garage freezer. Brandon Toseland’s public defender, Scott Coffee, told reporters Thursday his client intends to plead not guilty but the case invites a competency review. A judge ordered Toseland to remain jailed pending a hearing Monday. Toseland was arrested Tuesday, after the 7-year-old girl delivered notes to her elementary school teacher that said her mother was held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead.

